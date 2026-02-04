Fallout Season 2 Finale Introduces One Of The Wasteland's Most Disgusting Monsters

Bloatfiles are a disgusting but common staple of post-apocalyptic life in the "Fallout" universe. These massive flies are an abundant presence in several "Fallout" games. While they're creepy and hard to hit with firearms, they're also extremely weak. As such, the fact that the "Fallout" season 2 finale chooses these exact irradiated critters to bring down the Vault-Tec executives seems like a bit of a commentary on these characters' general uselessness in the post-apocalyptic setting.

Then again, it must be noted that "Fallout," the show, has made a point of showing just how awful even the most "harmless" creatures in the Wasteland can be in the right circumstances. In season 1, radroaches — the giant irradiated cockroaches that tend to be fairly harmless in the games — are a viable threat, to the point that a large enough group of them can break through a power armor. Likewise, the show's bloatflies seem to be considerably more dangerous than the game series' assorted versions, and the way they take down the Vault-Tec execs in a closed space is a scene that wouldn't be out of place in a horror movie. It just goes to show that when it comes to the Wasteland, nothing is as safe as it seems.

"Fallout" season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.