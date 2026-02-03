How An Unusual IMAX Screening Inspired The Massive Fantasy Epic Varanasi [Exclusive]

Perhaps there's a reason why director S.S. Rajamouli's "RRR" and the recent re-release of his "Bāhubali" films (which are now expanding with an animated spin-off) have taken root in the West. As more and more Hollywood blockbusters can't help but seem lacking in certain regards, moviegoers hoping to scratch that spectacle-sized itch hardly need to look elsewhere. Animated 2025 offerings like "Ne Zha 2," "Demon Slayer," and "Chainsaw Man" more than delivered on that front, but perhaps Rajamouli's next effort will fill that gap even more.

Fans received their first look at the trailer for "Varanasi" in November of 2025, but /Film enjoyed an even more up-close and personal experience at the time. I was fortunate enough to attend that announcement event for "Varanasi" in-person and visit the set located all the way in Hyderabad, India (with more in-depth details on that coming at a later date). I was also able to interview the man behind it all, whose filmmaking style and idiosyncratic approach to larger-than-life material has made him a known commodity internationally. With his profile and body of work now translating to Western shores, I took the opportunity to ask him about what went into his latest blockbuster epic.

According to Rajamouli, he pinpoints two major sources of inspiration. Given the visuals on display in the trailer, it should (hopefully) come as no surprise that "Varanasi" pulls from ancient Hindu texts, particularly one titled "Ramayana." But, interestingly enough, the director also credits an IMAX screening he once attended for helping him develop the visual language of his latest film ... and not just any movie, but a nature documentary. Let that be a lesson to the film students out there: You simply never know when inspiration may strike.