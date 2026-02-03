Why Does India Love Its Movie Stars So Much? Varanasi Star Priyanka Chopra Explains It All [Exclusive]

You might think you love movies, but nobody is doing it with as much passion as those riding and dying with their favorite stars in India. After breaking through to worldwide acclaim with 2022's "RRR," director S.S. Rajamouli is looking to recapture lightning in a bottle with his highly-anticipated Telugu-language follow-up "Varanasi." But, even more so than that musically-inclined epic, this one carries a high wattage of name recognition all across the international scene. Rajamouli has enlisted the main trio of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Telugu heartthrob Mahesh Babu for his three leads, and the cumulative reaction among fans at home has been enough to put the rest of the world to shame.

That's by far my biggest takeaway from visiting the set of "Varanasi" in November of 2025 in Hyderabad, India, which I attended on behalf of /Film. On the very first day of the trip, I (along with a group of jet-lagged journalists) were brought along to witness the long-awaited announcement for "Varanasi." This outdoor event was well over a year in the planning and featured upwards of 50,000 fans, the debut of the first "Varanasi" trailer, and the most massive outdoor LED screen (130 by 100 feet) I've ever laid eyes upon — all meant to celebrate Rajamouli and, in particular, his three uber-popular actors.

Compared to how Western audiences have seemed to lose interest in their own movie stars, the near-religious fervor Indian film fans reserve for their own couldn't help but stand out. That was on the top of my mind when I spoke to the three stars of the show after the festivities. According to Chopra Jonas, there's a very good reason why India does things differently when it comes to their movie stars: It's simply part of their culture.