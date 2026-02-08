Seinfeld's Jason Alexander Starred In A Canceled Sitcom That's Impossible To Watch Today
In forgotten 1987 sitcom "Everything's Relative," Julian Beeby (Jason Alexander) has recently gotten a divorce, and has been forced to move in with his younger brother Scott (John Bolger) to make ends meet. Julian is funny, flippant, and intelligent, although he is something of a sad sack, just now learning to get back on his feet. Scott, meanwhile, is a bit of a meathead who works as a construction worker. Jason Alexander is younger than Bolger, but still played his older brother. Anne Jackson played the Beeby's bros charismatic and mouthy mother, Rae. The three of them traversed life and relationships in modern-day New York City.
Because the show was about two adult brothers and their mom, the title "Everything's Relative" was a little on the nose. The sitcom came at an early point in Jason Alexander's career, but he was already on the rise, having also starred in the 1984 sitcom "E/R" (not to be confused with the hit drama "ER" from 1994, even though both of them starred George Clooney). Two years after "Everything's Relative," Alexander would land a leading role on the sitcom "Seinfeld," which would become one of the most popular TV shows of all time.
"Everything's Relative," however, fell down a pop culture chasm. It's not well-known in the 2020s, and it's not available to purchase or rent through any online stores. Even during its initial run, it barely played, airing from October 3 through November 7, 1987. That's only six episodes. Four additional episodes were shot, but never made it to the airwaves. Luckily, some helpful internet sleuths have posted the entire series on YouTube, including the four unaired episodes. The videos aren't top-quality, but this is the only way, as of this writing, to see some of Jason Alexander's earliest work.
Everything's Relative was canceled after six episodes
"Everything's Relative" also starred Gina Hecht as Emily, Julian's friend who often flirted with him in not-so-subtle ways. The pair had founded and run together a small but lucrative chemical lab, and some of the show's gags involved Julian's unusual chemical experiments; he witnesses Scott drink a large swig of liquid liver for cats.
The series sported traditional sitcom plots; in the pilot episode, Julian lied to his mom about dating Emily to cover for the fact that his ex-wife, Betsy, was interested in reconciling. Shenanigans ensue. Julian was initially tempted to keep on seeing Betsy, but the episode ended on a bittersweet moment when he decided that their divorce was definitely final.
The premise may have been clichéd, but like many sitcoms, "Everything's Relative" depended on the talents of its cast. And despite being canceled after only six episodes, the cast seems to be doing quite well. The show wasn't necessarily fall-down funny, and its premise felt a little too bland and old-fashioned, but darn it if Jason Alexander didn't give it his all. He's sharp, hilarious, and can deliver every single joke as if it's a legit zinger. Hecht is also a standout, while Anne Jackson and John Bolger are reliable; everyone has good chemistry.
Perhaps "Everything's Relative" failed because of its sameyness to other sitcoms. 1987 was the year "Married... with Children" debuted, and "The Simpsons" and "Seinfeld" were only a few years off. Those shows proved that America was ready for the sitcom to die, embracing new types of comedy shows that outwardly and acidically satirized boring pap like "Everything's Relative." Luckily for us, a talented comedian like Jason Alexander was there to straddle the line.