Seinfeld's Jason Alexander Starred In A Canceled Sitcom That's Impossible To Watch Today

In forgotten 1987 sitcom "Everything's Relative," Julian Beeby (Jason Alexander) has recently gotten a divorce, and has been forced to move in with his younger brother Scott (John Bolger) to make ends meet. Julian is funny, flippant, and intelligent, although he is something of a sad sack, just now learning to get back on his feet. Scott, meanwhile, is a bit of a meathead who works as a construction worker. Jason Alexander is younger than Bolger, but still played his older brother. Anne Jackson played the Beeby's bros charismatic and mouthy mother, Rae. The three of them traversed life and relationships in modern-day New York City.

Because the show was about two adult brothers and their mom, the title "Everything's Relative" was a little on the nose. The sitcom came at an early point in Jason Alexander's career, but he was already on the rise, having also starred in the 1984 sitcom "E/R" (not to be confused with the hit drama "ER" from 1994, even though both of them starred George Clooney). Two years after "Everything's Relative," Alexander would land a leading role on the sitcom "Seinfeld," which would become one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

"Everything's Relative," however, fell down a pop culture chasm. It's not well-known in the 2020s, and it's not available to purchase or rent through any online stores. Even during its initial run, it barely played, airing from October 3 through November 7, 1987. That's only six episodes. Four additional episodes were shot, but never made it to the airwaves. Luckily, some helpful internet sleuths have posted the entire series on YouTube, including the four unaired episodes. The videos aren't top-quality, but this is the only way, as of this writing, to see some of Jason Alexander's earliest work.