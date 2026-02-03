Leonardo DiCaprio's Action-Packed Historical Epic Is A Hidden Gem On Prime Video

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Leonardo DiCaprio was the king of the world in 1998 thanks to the runaway success of James Cameron's "Titanic" when he portrayed the very real King Louis XIV of France in Randall Wallace's "The Man in the Iron Mask" (currently streaming on Prime Video), an ultra-loose adaptation of Alexandre Dumas "The Vicomte of Bragelonne: Ten Years Later." He also played Louis' twin brother, Philippe Bourbon, who's been confined to the Ile Sainte-Magurite prison and outfitted with an iron mask to conceal his identity. Historically, it's hogwash, but played as an action flick with double the DiCaprio and the aging Three Musketeers reuniting to save France from the disastrous rule of Louis, and, baby, you got a swashbucklin' stew going.

When "The Man in the Iron Mask" was released on March 13, 1998, box office observers believed it had a very good chance of dethroning "Titanic" — a film DiCaprio has never seen — from the top spot, which it had owned for 12 weeks. If any film was going to best Cameron's blockbuster, why not a movie featuring the star who was hugely responsible for its repeat business?

"The Man in the Iron Mask" had two things working against it, one of which wasn't that big a deal. The teenagers who were lining up time and time again to swoon over DiCaprio's Jack Dawson probably didn't care that film critics weren't crazy about the movie. These kids were not avid "Siskel & Ebert" viewers. The bigger issue was that Philippe had no love interest. Louis did, but the villainous king's pursuit of Judith Godrèche's Christine Bellefort involves him sending her true love, Raoul (Peter Sarsgaard), to certain death in the war against the Dutch.

Here's how it worked out for "The Man in the Iron Mask."