Why Leonardo DiCaprio Has Never Watched Titanic

A lot of actors hate watching their own work. Adam Driver infamously walked out of an interview with NPR's Terry Gross after she played clips of his performance in "Marriage Story," and that's just a particularly dramatic example; hearing famous performers say they can barely stand watching themselves on-screen feels incredibly common at this point. That's why, ultimately, none of us should be all that surprised that Leonardo DiCaprio hasn't revisited "Titanic" in years.

During an "Actors on Actors" chat with Variety that paired DiCaprio with fellow Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence — with whom he co-starred in Adam McKay's 2021 satire "Don't Look Up" — Lawrence, who starred in the dark motherhood drama "Die My Love" this year, asked DiCaprio if he's rewatched "Titanic" at all recently. "No. I haven't seen it before," DiCaprio admitted. Lawrence, of course, had a characteristically funny response: "Oh, you should. I bet you could watch it now, it's so good."

DiCaprio said that he doesn't really watch any of his movies and asked Lawrence if she did, getting another classic Lawrence answer out of her: "No. I've never made something like 'Titanic,' if I did I would watch it. Once I was really drunk, I put on 'American Hustle.' I was like, 'I wonder if I'm good at acting?' I put it on, and I don't remember what the answer is." The Lawrence of it all aside, she's right; "Titanic" is good, actually, and DiCaprio is good in it if he can bring himself to watch it again.

As a quick reminder, writer-director James Cameron's historical epic stars DiCaprio as Jack Dawson, a young starry-eyed man who meets and falls for the wealthy Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) while they're both aboard the doomed Titanic. Apparently, DiCaprio almost lost the role to boot.