Ethan Hawke's Forgotten Sci-Fi Hitman Movie On Prime Video Is A Must-Watch For Action Fans

Ethan Hawke is easily one of the best and most interesting actors working today. But he's not above starring in the odd generic action thriller and even delivered a very solid effort with 2017's "24 Hours to Live," which is currently streaming over on Prime Video. The film isn't going to be remembered as one of Hawke's best projects, but it was directed by a seasoned stunt pro and is packed with top-notch action sequences.

We're living amid an Ethan Hawke renaissance, and I'm sure there's some tortured portmanteau for this one. (Just checked and we are, indeed, in the age of the "Hawkaissance.") This one's been going on for some time, however, with the actor's popularity having steadily surged since his stellar lead performance in 2017's "First Reformed." Now, when he's not starring in box office hits like "Black Phone 2" or fronting yet another critically-acclaimed drama from Richard Linklater with "Blue Moon," he's starring in FX's "The Lowdown" and probably popping up on your social media feed in one of his many surprisingly enlightening interviews.

Back in 2017, however, Hawke was in danger of heading down the Old Man Liam Neeson/late-career Jason Statham route, which basically involves churning out "John Wick" clone after "John Wick" clone. Thankfully, it seems the couple of times Hawke dipped his toe in the disposable action thriller waters were just the chameleonic star demonstrating that he really can do it all. 2013's "Getaway" was the first recognizably generic actioner in this mold to star Hawke, and it was a critical and commercial flop. (The film currently sports a wretched 4% on Rotten Tomatoes.) In 2017, however, we got "24 Hours to Live," which was a surprisingly decent "John Wick"-esque sci-fi action thriller that was a heck of a lot better than "Getaway."