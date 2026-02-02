KPop Demon Hunters Is Getting Two Mysterious Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Flavors

"KPop Demon Hunters" was a bit of a surprise hit for Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation. That's why the rollout of official action figures and dolls inspired by the movie is only just now truly getting underway. But Mattel isn't the only ones getting in on the "KPop Demon Hunters" merchandise mania. Like any beloved intellectual property, the animated action musical is also getting its own cereal.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has announced two limited edition boxes of their trademark cereal featuring HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, the dueling KPop music groups from "KPop Demon Hunters." The box for HUNTR/X is understandably golden, and it's touting a "hidden flavor." Meanwhile, the Saja Boys box has a "secret flavor." Each flavor is said to be inspired by a song from each of the bands.

General Mills

Both boxes will only be available to buy online as a set starting on Wednesday, February 4, at 12:00pm ET at Cinnamon Toast Crunch's online shop, while supplies last. Once ordered, the boxes will ship in six to eight weeks.

However, what's not clear is whether these are existing Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavors that merely aren't revealed on the box or new mystery flavors only available in limited quantities.