KPop Demon Hunters Is Getting Two Mysterious Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Flavors
"KPop Demon Hunters" was a bit of a surprise hit for Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation. That's why the rollout of official action figures and dolls inspired by the movie is only just now truly getting underway. But Mattel isn't the only ones getting in on the "KPop Demon Hunters" merchandise mania. Like any beloved intellectual property, the animated action musical is also getting its own cereal.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch has announced two limited edition boxes of their trademark cereal featuring HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, the dueling KPop music groups from "KPop Demon Hunters." The box for HUNTR/X is understandably golden, and it's touting a "hidden flavor." Meanwhile, the Saja Boys box has a "secret flavor." Each flavor is said to be inspired by a song from each of the bands.
Both boxes will only be available to buy online as a set starting on Wednesday, February 4, at 12:00pm ET at Cinnamon Toast Crunch's online shop, while supplies last. Once ordered, the boxes will ship in six to eight weeks.
However, what's not clear is whether these are existing Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavors that merely aren't revealed on the box or new mystery flavors only available in limited quantities.
What are these KPop Demon Hunters Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavors?
If I had to bet, these will not be new flavors of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but, rather, previously released flavors in "KPop Demon Hunters" boxes with a mystery tease. But then again, since only a small quantity of this two-box set will be available for order at Cinnamon Toast Crunch's online shop, these could easily be test-run flavors that are super exclusive. At the same time, I feel like Cinnamon Toast Crunch would be hyping up the fact that these are new, exclusive flavors not found anywhere else, rather than merely describing them as "hidden" and "secret."
If I had to guess, the HUNTR/X box (with its inspiration from the potentially life-saving song "Golden") will turn out to be either the new Peanut Butter Crunch that just hit shelves at the beginning of 2026 or the CinnaGraham Toast Crunch, which is like Cinnamon Toast Crunch's take on Golden Grahams.
Meanwhile, the Saja Boys flavor is more challenging to guess. Their hit song is "Soda Pop," and there's not really a Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor that matches well with it. I suppose the Strawberry Toast Crunch might be a fun flavor for them. It's a shame Blueberry Toast Crunch isn't still a thing; otherwise, that would be a good match for the box.
I guess we'll just have to hope we can snag a set of boxes and try them both for ourselves. And if we don't get an order in, we'll find out in six to eight weeks what everyone else got.