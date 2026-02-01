Dylan O'Brien's Mind-Bending 2020 Thriller Will Leave You Confused (In A Good Way)

We all love a good mind-bender, as evidenced by the success of Christopher Nolan's "Inception" back in 2010. But if you've worked your way through all the best mind-bending movies and are looking for something a little more off the beaten path, and/or happen to be a fan of Dylan O'Brien, then "Flashback" is for you.

In 2025, O'Brien delivered his best performance yet, proving he's the next Robert Pattinson. That performance came in "Twinless," a dark comedy that saw the actor play twins, one of whom is grieving the other. Given the film's reception, ("Twinless" maintains a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score today) many viewers might well be asking, "Where can I get more Dylan O'Brien?" Well, his underrated "Maze Runner" films, a dystopian sci-fi trilogy which recently shuffled off the Netflix server, are worth hunting down for fans of the actor. Those looking for something a little more obscure, however, should be intrigued by "Flashback."

Also known as "The Education of Fredrick Fitzell," this 2020 mystery thriller is one of O'Brien's most perplexing films. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. The movie sees him play an office worker who's forced to dig into the recesses of his own mind to solve the mystery of a girl who disappeared in his high school days. It makes for a strange and often compelling ride that unfortunately didn't make much of an imprint in the recesses of our own collective mind upon its initial release.