Billy Bob Thornton Had A Small Role In A Forgotten '80s Adam Sandler Comedy

Adam Sandler is one of Hollywood's most enduring comedic actors. His career includes early successes like "Happy Gilmore" and more recent streaming hits like "Murder Mystery" on Netflix, among many others. Everyone's career has to start somewhere though and his started in a little-remembered comedy called "Going Overboard." That movie also happened to feature a relatively young Billy Bob Thornton.

Decades before he would appear as an oil man in Taylor Sheridan's hugely successful Paramount+ drama "Landman," Thornton played the role of Dave in 1989's "Going Overboard." It was Sandler's very first movie, playing the lead. Thornton, meanwhile, had a relatively minor part to play in the comedy, which was written and directed by Valerie Breiman. Perhaps not coincidentally, she didn't work a whole lot as a director in Hollywood after this movie came out.

The movie centers on a struggling young comedian named Shecky (Sandler) who takes a low-level job on a cruise ship where he hopes to get his big break in as a cruise ship comedian. Things get out of control when a general named Noriega (Burt Young) sends some hit men aboard the ship to kill a beauty queen because she made a mockery of him.

This was a truly early stepping stone for Sandler, even before he was hired (and eventually fired) from "Saturday Night Live" in the '90s. The legendary sketch show helped make him a household name but in a lot of ways, his Hollywood career started here. Sadly, it'd be difficult to call it a great start.