Margot Robbie And Mike Myers Teamed Up For A Bizarre Crime Thriller That's Streaming For Free
Once some actors start seeing success, they stop taking big risks, but thankfully Australian actor Margot Robbie always seems willing to try new roles and genres. While that means that we get to see her in a wide variety of roles and that rules, it also means that she's sometimes the very best thing in some not-so-great movies. In 2018 she starred in the neo-noir thriller "Terminal," and while she's characteristically great and the film is incredibly stylish, it's also kind of a bizarre mess of a movie. Oh, and Mike Myers, the "Austin Powers" guy? He's in it too, playing the train station's janitor.
Bashed by critics for its derivative plot, "Terminal" was also a total box office bomb, making less than a million dollars worldwide. "Terminal" stars Robbie as a waitress who is probably also a serial killer who crosses paths with some other dangerous characters in a train terminal late at night. "Terminal" is far from being one of Robbie's best films, but now might be the best time to check it out, since it's currently streaming for free on Pluto TV.
Terminal is a strange trip with a surprising cast
While "Terminal" is gorgeous to look at, it also deals with some seriously disturbing subject matter pretty haphazardly, so be wary. Sure, we get to see Margot Robbie as an off-the-wall fairy tale femme fatale in the world's weirdest noir, but there's also a pretty icky child abuse subplot that might be too much for some viewers.
In addition to Robbie and Mike Myers, "Terminal" also stars Simon Pegg as a schoolteacher with a terminal illness (get it?) and Max Irons (son of Jeremy Irons) as a hitman doing a job in the train terminal. It's a pretty interesting cast for a movie that seems to have mostly been forgotten, but maybe now it can gain new life as a cult favorite on streaming? Stranger things have happened, and even if "Terminal" has a middling plot and some odd directorial choices from first-time helmer Vaughn Stein, it is just the right combination of uncomfortably weird and visually impressive to win over a certain kind of film fan.
"Terminal" is now streaming on Pluto TV.