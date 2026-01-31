Margot Robbie And Mike Myers Teamed Up For A Bizarre Crime Thriller That's Streaming For Free

Once some actors start seeing success, they stop taking big risks, but thankfully Australian actor Margot Robbie always seems willing to try new roles and genres. While that means that we get to see her in a wide variety of roles and that rules, it also means that she's sometimes the very best thing in some not-so-great movies. In 2018 she starred in the neo-noir thriller "Terminal," and while she's characteristically great and the film is incredibly stylish, it's also kind of a bizarre mess of a movie. Oh, and Mike Myers, the "Austin Powers" guy? He's in it too, playing the train station's janitor.

Bashed by critics for its derivative plot, "Terminal" was also a total box office bomb, making less than a million dollars worldwide. "Terminal" stars Robbie as a waitress who is probably also a serial killer who crosses paths with some other dangerous characters in a train terminal late at night. "Terminal" is far from being one of Robbie's best films, but now might be the best time to check it out, since it's currently streaming for free on Pluto TV.