A Snyderverse Star's Canceled Sci-Fi Series Is A Hidden Gem Worth Watching On Netflix

Actor Joe Manganiello hasn't had the best luck with the projects he loves getting canceled too soon. Despite being the opposite of the stereotypical nerd archetype as a tall, ripped, and handsome man, he's a passionate geek with a love for science fiction, comics, and more. He was infamously set to star as Deathstroke in Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films, starting with an post-credit scene appearance in "Justice League" that was meant to introduce his version of the character and set him up as the main villain for a Ben Affleck-starring standalone "Batman" film. Unfortunately, beyond his appearance in Snyder's director's cut of "Justice League," the role never amounted to anything more for Manganiello, and it's extremely unlikely he will be asked to play Deathstroke again in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe (DCU).

(There is, apparently, a Bane and Deathstroke movie in the works as part of the DCU, though casting news is still pretty much non-existent at this point in time.)

Sadly, there's another major Manganiello project that got canceled before he had a chance to really shine, and that's the AMC+ sci-fi series "Moonhaven." The show revolved around a semi-utopian society on the moon whose citizens are meant to go back to Earth and teach the people still living there how to fix everything that's broken. But in spite of its intriguing premise and mostly positive reviews, the show only ran for a single season. Now, however, a whole audience will have a chance to discover the series, as it's currently available for streaming on Netflix.