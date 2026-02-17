Why Paramount Got Cold Feet About Adding Eddie Murphy To The Star Trek Franchise

/Film has written about the near-miss Eddie Murphy had with "Star Trek" in the past. The story goes that an early draft of the script of Leonard Nimoy's "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" featured a comedic astrophysicist character that was written specifically with Eddie Murphy in mind. "Star Trek IV," remember, is a time travel story about the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise going back in time to the year 1986 to rescue some whales that are, in the Enterprise crew's time, extinct. Murphy was to play a 20th century kook who is obsessed with aliens.

At the time, this seemed like a wise choice, as Murphy was one of the hottest movie stars in the world. He would also bring a modern sensibility to the ordinarily timeless world of "Star Trek." When Murphy was still attached, however, the script for "Star Trek IV" was perhaps a hair too wacky. There was a scene wherein a cat got a hold of a phaser and started vaporizing Murphy's furniture. Murphy didn't like the script after all, and passed on "Star Trek" in favor of 1986's "The Golden Child."

There was a time, though, when Paramount was very excited about the prospect of having Eddie Murphy involved in their "Star Trek" movie. Murphy was a Trekkie going way back, and he, too, was excited. Somewhere along the way, though, Paramount got cold feet, and started to have some doubts, even before Murphy rejected the script.

One of the Murphy-script screenwriters, Steve Meerson, recalled Murphy's near-miss with "Star Trek" in a recent interview with Women's World, and he explained the moment when the studio started to sound a little fearful about his involvement.