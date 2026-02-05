Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's Avery Brooks Tribute Explained

In the "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode "Series Acclimation Mil," Trekkies get a more in-depth introduction to the character of Sam (Kerrice Brooks), the only holographic cadet at the Academy. Sam comes from a colony of living holograms — called photonic life forms — that had been isolating itself on a planet called Kasq for many years. As has already been established, Sam is only a few months old, but has been programmed to look, act, think like a 17-year-old human.

"Series Acclimation Mil" (which is Sam's full name) reveals that Sam is also on a mission. Her holographic creators have constructed Sam specifically to infiltrate the world of "organics" (that's us ordinary folk that aren't made of light and force fields) and take biological field notes. Sam's photonic overlords want to know more about the way people operate. She is the emissary for her people.

As an emissary, Sam feels she can learn about the organic world by studying (and solving the mysteries of) another famed emissary from the "Star Trek" universe. Specifically, she wants to discover what happened to Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks), the main character from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Sisko was, as DS9 fans can tell you, the Emissary to the Prophets, an important holy figure on the planet of Bajor. He was the first person to make contact with a species of noncorporeal aliens inside a stable Bajoran wormhole, which the local Bajoran clergy interpreted as a divine experience.

At the end of "Series Acclimation Mil," Brooks' voice even intones some dialogue about spiritual discovery, taken from a spoken-word album that Brooks recorded years before. The episode is then dedicated to him.