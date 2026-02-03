KPop Demon Hunters' Google Easter Egg Will Leave You Chanting 'Couch'

The absolute cultural domination of "KPop Demon Hunters" is truly awe-inspiring if you take just a minute to reflect on it. It's a film that's taken over both streaming charts and those of the Billboard and theatrical variety, all the while permeating youth culture via catchphrases and a remarkably enduring appeal that doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Even something as simple as the "Couch! Couch! Couch!" meme that emerged from the movie is a testament to its widespread popularity. Now, Google has decided to join in the fun with a "Couch!" Easter egg that simultaneously helps to further spread "KPop Demon Hunters" fever and also make the catchphrase itself notably less cool.

"KPop Demon Hunters" was the defining movie of 2025, with audiences the world over relentlessly streaming and re-streaming the film. The animated musical fantasy adventure hailed from Sony Pictures Animation but was distributed by Netflix and became a massive hit for the streamer. Not only is it the most viewed movie of all time on the platform, "KPop Demon Hunters" even became a box office success when it got a rare theatrical release.

Meanwhile, kids everywhere have picked up on the lingo of fictional KPop group HUNTR/X — who, at one point in the film, finish up a performance and head straight for their couch. In the scene, Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), walk towards their couch, eager to engage in some hardcore relaxation with a mountain of snacks. "Couch! Couch! Couch!" they chant as the enrobed singers wander into their living room. Of course, that very chant has now become a meme in and of itself, and now Google has made it so that any "KPop Demon Hunters" search results come adorned with a rolling line of text displaying that very meme.