KPop Demon Hunters' Google Easter Egg Will Leave You Chanting 'Couch'
The absolute cultural domination of "KPop Demon Hunters" is truly awe-inspiring if you take just a minute to reflect on it. It's a film that's taken over both streaming charts and those of the Billboard and theatrical variety, all the while permeating youth culture via catchphrases and a remarkably enduring appeal that doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Even something as simple as the "Couch! Couch! Couch!" meme that emerged from the movie is a testament to its widespread popularity. Now, Google has decided to join in the fun with a "Couch!" Easter egg that simultaneously helps to further spread "KPop Demon Hunters" fever and also make the catchphrase itself notably less cool.
"KPop Demon Hunters" was the defining movie of 2025, with audiences the world over relentlessly streaming and re-streaming the film. The animated musical fantasy adventure hailed from Sony Pictures Animation but was distributed by Netflix and became a massive hit for the streamer. Not only is it the most viewed movie of all time on the platform, "KPop Demon Hunters" even became a box office success when it got a rare theatrical release.
Meanwhile, kids everywhere have picked up on the lingo of fictional KPop group HUNTR/X — who, at one point in the film, finish up a performance and head straight for their couch. In the scene, Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), walk towards their couch, eager to engage in some hardcore relaxation with a mountain of snacks. "Couch! Couch! Couch!" they chant as the enrobed singers wander into their living room. Of course, that very chant has now become a meme in and of itself, and now Google has made it so that any "KPop Demon Hunters" search results come adorned with a rolling line of text displaying that very meme.
Google says 'How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?' with its KPop Demon Hunters Easter egg
The phrase "Couch! Couch! Couch!" was destined to become a cultural meme, especially since it's used more than once in "KPop Demon Hunters." In the last scene of the film, Zoey, Mira, and Rumi (Arden Cho) chant their mantra having saved the world from a demon onslaught, ensuring it became a rallying cry for every Gen Alpha viewer with a similar predilection for — and I think I'm using this phrase correctly — "couch rotting." Now, as a lovely way of distracting from their project to plunge the world into a nightmare AI future, Google has helped keep the "Couch!" meme alive in 2026.
Google loves a search page Easter egg, like when the company celebrated the release of "The Last of Us" season 1 with a button that caused fungus to spread across the search page. Now, any users who search the phrase "KPop Demon Hunters" will see a small banner at the top of the results containing a line of text that reads "Couch! Couch! Couch!" The text runs across the top of the page like a rolling ticker in what is an admittedly low-effort Easter egg on Google's part.
"KPop Demon Hunters" is, itself, full of Easter eggs, so it's appropriate for Google to hide one in plain sight on the search page. What's more, this latest search result Easter egg is yet another reminder of the fact that this movie is a bonafide cultural phenomenon. "KPop Demon Hunters" became so popular it forced Netflix to do something it mostly avoids and produce merchandise for the movie. The reach of this behemoth of a film even extended to small town England, where a school banned "KPop Demon Hunters" songs for their demon-themed content.