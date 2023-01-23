HBO's The Last Of Us Is Taking Over Your Computer Screen

It's about time that we admit that not all Google Easter eggs are created equally. For every request to "Google 'RRR'!" that's met with excited squeals as a horse and motorcycle go gliding across the screen, there's another Google trick that's not quite as exciting as one might have hoped for. I wouldn't trade my Google gimmick ambivalence for the world, though, because it paid off big time today when I Googled "The Last Of Us." Go ahead: Do it now, if you haven't.

If you Googled "The Last of Us" as I recommended and you're a fan of the beloved Naughty Dog game and the new HBO show adaptation, you got quite a treat. Googling the show's title on desktop or mobile causes a mysterious dark red button with a mushroom icon to pop up at the bottom of the web page. Click the button, and tendrils of vasculature-like fungus will start spreading across your screen. Click again, and more rubbery-looking hyphae will appear around all four edges of the search result page. Press the button enough times, and you'll grow a whole mushroom farm that encroaches on the search result and covers the page in thick, wriggling clumps of fungi.