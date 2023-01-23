HBO's The Last Of Us Is Taking Over Your Computer Screen
It's about time that we admit that not all Google Easter eggs are created equally. For every request to "Google 'RRR'!" that's met with excited squeals as a horse and motorcycle go gliding across the screen, there's another Google trick that's not quite as exciting as one might have hoped for. I wouldn't trade my Google gimmick ambivalence for the world, though, because it paid off big time today when I Googled "The Last Of Us." Go ahead: Do it now, if you haven't.
If you Googled "The Last of Us" as I recommended and you're a fan of the beloved Naughty Dog game and the new HBO show adaptation, you got quite a treat. Googling the show's title on desktop or mobile causes a mysterious dark red button with a mushroom icon to pop up at the bottom of the web page. Click the button, and tendrils of vasculature-like fungus will start spreading across your screen. Click again, and more rubbery-looking hyphae will appear around all four edges of the search result page. Press the button enough times, and you'll grow a whole mushroom farm that encroaches on the search result and covers the page in thick, wriggling clumps of fungi.
Google is here to make your fungi nightmares come true
If you have mycophobia (a fear of mushrooms), or even scoleciphobia (a fear of worms, which these little organisms sure look like), maybe steer clear of the red button. If not, I can tell you from experience that you can go ham on that thing, pushing it pretty much indefinitely until the screen is crowded with layers and layers of purple-yellow tubular fruiting bodies surrounding stringy mycelia and shelf mushrooms. The pattern seems somewhat randomized, with some users' initial mycelia stretching far and wide while others stay somewhat in one area. But regardless of the way your fungi spreads, the whole design is hypnotic, unnerving, and very fun to click on.
The Google result is a creative response to the series' sci-fi mythology, which involves a Cordyceps fungus that widely spreads and mutates out of control, turning millions of humans into zombie-like feral hosts to the sinister funga. The show's theme song combines Gustavo Santaolalla's tremendous score with patterns of growing fungus that take the shape of a cityscape, a map, and eventually two human-like figures — one tall and one small — on the horizon. Personally, I needed something to do to pass the excruciating wait time between episodes, so I'm happy to lose time clicking on these Google-bred mushrooms and watching them grow.
"The Last of Us" airs new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on HBO and HBO Max.