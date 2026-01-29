Fallout Season 2 Episode 7 Makes The Biggest Reference To The Games Yet

This article contains spoilers for "Fallout" season 2, episode 7 — "The Handoff."

The penultimate episode of "Fallout" season 2 takes the action very literally to New Vegas. As the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton) team up to reach the Lucky 38, the former introduces some serious firepower to get through the Deathclaws everyone's so afraid of. While he's introducing the goods, the Ghoul also makes the most direct and interesting reference to the "Fallout" games the show has introduced so far: He all but name-drops the Courier, aka the main character of Bethesda's "Fallout: New Vegas."

The New California Republic power armor that the Ghoul introduces looks like a version of the NCR salvaged power armor, which is a type of armored suit the Courier can wear in the game. what's more, the Ghoul makes an allusion to a very specific person who was able to rig the game and come on top of New Vegas. Immediately after this, the games' iconic theme music swells up. What Ghoul describes is more or less the elevator pitch version of the Courier's adventures during "Fallout: New Vegas," and the very pointed way the scene is set up sure seems like the show is doing its level best to nod at the Courier without actually naming the Courier.