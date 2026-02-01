Early Designs For Avatar's Na'vi All Had The Same Problem For James Cameron

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

James Cameron's "Avatar" spawned one of cinema's biggest franchises, but getting there was no easy task. Cameron sacrificed the chance to make other movies to make "Avatar," and he's dedicated himself to the cause. It all started with creating the Na'vi, which, in itself, was a complicated feat. Getting them right, in the early stages, proved challenging for a variety of reasons.

In the book "The Making of Avatar: Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: Fire and Ash," it's explained that Camereon and his team of artists began with the filmmaker's original vision for the Na'vi of Pandora, which he first described in a 1995 treatment. That description reads as follows:

"Its skin is blue...two shades of blue in a banded pattern. The waist is narrow and elongated, the shoulders very wide, giving a V shaped upper back...The hands are graceful, with three very long fingers, and one opposed thumb...The faces are exquisite... large wise eyes, maybe twice the size of ours...like those of a cat, or a lemur...The teeth are white, with pronounced canines...They have a tail...like the tail of a panther...A complex pattern of iridescent dots and lines, perfectly symmetrical, runs over the body...these glow in the dark like fireflies...there is what looks like a black ponytail, or queue...hanging down almost to the waist. This is not hair, but actually an external part of the nervous system."

That description matches the Na'vi in the movie as we know it. The problem? There was still too much room for artistic interpretation. There was some room for improv with the Na'vi language, but the designs had to be just right. Unfortunately, the early concepts were all far too alien.