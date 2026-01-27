Saw 11 Needs One Thing To Succeed, According To Original Director James Wan

James Wan, one of modern horror's true masters, is returning to his roots. Wan directed 2004's "Saw," an unexpected hit that kicked off one of horror's biggest franchises. Now, he's returning to the world of John Kramer and his twisted games for "Saw 11," which is currently in the works at Blumhouse Productions. And while details remain scarce, Wan knows what the movie needs.

Speaking to Letterboxd, Wan discussed, broadly, the property's status quo now that it's in new hands. Last year, Lionsgate's version of "Saw 11" was canceled, with Blumhouse purchasing the rights to the brand. Wan was then tasked with reviving his baby at Blumhouse through his Atomic Monster banner, which has a partnership with the studio.

"I have not been involved in this franchise to this degree, to this depth, basically since the first movie," Wan explained. "On 'Saw III,' I was kind of there, helping them shape the story, but I'm probably the one person in that world that has been the most removed from the franchise in that regard, other than giving my blessing throughout multiple films."

Wan is a credited producer on every "Saw" sequel, but he hasn't been meaningfully involved with them beyond that. Continuing, he added that he feels the property needs to return to its psychological horror roots: