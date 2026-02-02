10 Best Killer Car Movies Ever, Ranked

The automobile is seen by some as a symbol of America and our inherent freedoms. We're free to choose from a varied selection of cars, we're free to roam this vast country of ours in them, and we ride that freedom all the way to over 40,000 deaths per year from motor vehicle crashes. The cars themselves have it even worse, as even when people survive an accident, the cars typically aren't as lucky. So, yeah, it makes sense that they might want some revenge.

Genre cinema is filled with horror movies about inanimate objects killing people, and sometimes those objects are vehicles. Below you'll find a list of the best killer car movies. It should be noted that we're being specific about cars here, meaning no killer semitrucks ("Duel," "Maximum Overdrive"), no killer construction equipment ("Killdozer"), no killer car parts ("Rubber"), etc. We're only looking at killer cars. Our second rule is that, whether they're sentient or driven by a human, the killer car has to be a major player and a focus of the film/plot, so no "Mad Max" movies, despite their collections of both cars and death.

Now keep reading for a look at the 10 best killer car movies, ranked.