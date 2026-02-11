Why Madelyne Pryor Was One Of The Hardest X-Men '97 Characters To Animate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"X-Men '97" season 1 hit the ground running. The premiere, "To Me, My X-Men," ended by revealing the absent Professor X (Ross Marquand) had appointed Magneto (Matthew Waterson) to lead the X-Men in his absence. What could top the shock of the X-Men's greatest enemy joining them? Episode 2, "Mutant Liberation Begins," ended with a second Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale) arriving on the X-Men's doorstep.

The following episode, "Fire Made Flesh," revealed this new Jean was actually the genuine article. The one seen in the first two episodes — who gave birth to her and Cyclops/Scott Summers' (Ray Chase) son, Nathan — was a clone, created by Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton). Since the original "X-Men," Sinister has been obsessed with Scott and Jean, thinking their combined DNA holds the potential to create the ultimate mutant. Under Sinister's influence, the cloned Jean, renamed Madelyne Pryor, becomes "the Goblin Queen" and unleashes a psychic vision of Hell and demons on the X-Men.

In "X-Men '97: The Art and Making of the Animated Series" by James Field, supervising animator Jeremy Polgar said that Madelyne demanded precise care from the animators:

"[The Goblin Queen] is so theatrical and controlled. Every pose she does has to land, which is very engaging but also requires more time to ensure that every motion and gesture feels powerful and intentional."

Madeylne's most fabulous pose in "Fire Made Flesh" features her sitting cross-legged on a demonic throne, taunting the X-Men and cackling as lightning strikes. The moment the creators felt needed to "elevate the Goblin Queen's stature," though, is when she debuts her new persona to the X-Men. Polgar worked closely with lead animator Naseer Pasha to sketch and bring that sequence, which cuts from a close-up of Madelyne's mouth to her moving her arms like she's on-stage, to life.