We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An unspoken theme of the "Avatar" movies is that Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who is the worst, may be accidentally undermining the Na'Vi from within. Over the course of Cameron's three "Avatar" movies, we've seen Sully's presence among the Na'vi lead to increased human attacks and the destruction of several villages. His family with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) has been displaced, and even as they move about Pandora, the humans always come looking for him. Jake's children carry some of his human DNA (avatar bodies, recall, are cloned using human DNA), meaning several of his kids have five fingers on each hand instead of the usual Na'vi four.

In "Avatar: Fire and Ash," we see the human teenager Spider (Jack Champion) bond with Pandora's goddess Eywa, allowing him to become infested with a magic fungus that allows him to breathe Pandoran air. By the end of the film, he'll also being able to have psychic visions via a newly grown kuru (that little psychic cranial "tail" that Na'vi have). For a character who valued the pure, untainted, human-free paradise of Pandora, Jake Sully doesn't seem to notice that Pandora is becoming more human every day.

Another detail of the "Avatar" movies is that the Na'vi, over the course of the three movies, have also adopted several hand gestures and head movements from Jake and his human compatriots. It's subtle, but even things like nodding for "yes" weren't originally part of Cameron's movies. The changes were remarked upon, by Cameron, in Joe Fordham's new book "The Making of Avatar: Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: Fire and Ash." The "humanizing" of the Na'vi was done only partially as a cultural commentary, however. Mostly, the changes were made for reasons of practical clarity.