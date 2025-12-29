Avatar: Fire And Ash Reveals What Eywa Looks Like - And She Reminds Us Of A Classic Anime

The way of water has no beginning and no end — just like spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from "Avatar: Fire & Ash."

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" closes the second act of James Cameron's "Avatar" saga, essentially telling the second part of the story started in "The Way of Water." Despite criticisms to the contrary, the movie does a lot more than just repeat certain ideas from the previous film. This is the movie where James Cameron most overtly argues against pacifism, a movie that forever changes Na'vi and even Tulkun culture in regards to violence. "Fire and Ash" introduces an antagonistic clan with quite bloody aspirations, forever changing the trajectory of humanity's prospects to live in Pandora thanks to Spider's (Jack Champion) evolution.

But without a doubt the place where "Avatar: Fire and Ash" does the most work in advancing the plot is Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Eywa. Kiri was a strange character from the moment she was introduced, but "Fire and Ash" confirms just how rare her existence is. She is bound to be hugely important for the future of the franchise as a religious figure, perhaps even an actual avatar of Eywa herself.

Speaking of Eywa, the mysterious deity and biological network that surrounds all of Pandora, the god finally makes an appearance in "Fire and Ash" during a moment of need. It's an incredible scene with big repercussions for the last two movies in the saga, yet all we could think about was how much she reminded us of a classic anime. Specifically, giant Eywa looks just like giant Rei Ayanami from "The End of Evangelion."