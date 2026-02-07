James Cameron's Favorite Scene In Avatar: Fire & Ash Might Surprise You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of James Cameron's favorite scenes in his 2025 blockbuster "Avatar: Fire and Ash" (read our review here) was a hallucination sequence. In the film, audiences are introduced to a war-happy tribe of Na'vi called the Mangkwan, led by the aggressive and villainous Varang (Oona Chaplin). Varang hates the Pandoran earth mother Eywa, and aims to slaughter other Na'vi tribes as a show of power. About halfway through the movie, Varang manages to kidnap Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang), the wicked human antagonist of the "Avatar" movies, who (thanks to a technological twist) now lives in a Na'vi body. It's not a good idea to have those two in the same room

While Quaritch is in Varang's custody in her yurt, Varang blows a strange hallucinatory powder into Quaritch's face, and he begins to have a powerful drug trip. We see the hallucination sequence from Quaritch's own eyeballs, including the bulging and warping of reality, and the eerie, colored worm-like pulsations underneath Varang's skin. The "Avatar" movies, with their photorealistic, ultra-colorful alien landscapes, already have a psychedelic "Alice in Wonderland" quality, but this was the first time the film series dabbled in actual psychedelics. During his trip Quaritch manages to bond with Varang, and the pair form a villainous alliance.

Cameron loved the scene where Varang and Quaritch bonded. This was explained in John Fordham's new book "The Making of Avatar: Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: Fire and Ash." The "Fire and Ash" FX technicians, specifically Weta's Eric Saindon and animation lead Dan Barrett, talked about the sequence in Fordham's book, and how the details of the characters' bonding was the film's best sequence full of tiny details you might not have noticed.