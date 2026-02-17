Eliza Dushku's Only Turn As A Marvel Character Was Perfect Casting
If one had to name the defining role of Eliza Dushku's acting career, they'd have some fine options. The obvious choice would be Faith; initially presented as a punk rock foil to the more dutiful Buffy in the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" universe, the rebellious vampire slayer gradually evolves into a mature, steadfast heroine in her own right. Alternatively, you could go with Caroline Farrell, aka Echo, on "Dollhouse," another Joss Whedon protagonist who must overcome her demons (here, of the figurative variety) and save the world, this time by employing the assorted skills she's picked up from being literally programmed for her unsettling "job." (There's a reason "Dollhouse" has been compared to Dan Erickson's sci-fi TV sensation "Severance.") Or perhaps even Tru Davies on "Tru Calling," whose dark past similarly complicates her efforts to use her super-powers in the present.
How about Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk? Dushku voiced the Marvel superhero on both "Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H." and an episode of its fellow Disney XD animated series "Ultimate Spider-Man" (which ran from 2013-2015 and 2012-2017, respectively), and her depiction of the Hulk's cousin was as even-tempered and affable as you could hope for. Jennifer also served to keep the action around her feeling lighter even when the stakes were sky-high, like the time that she helped the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. protect the Earth by using ... her roller skating abilities. As someone who contained multitudes and had more to her than meets the eye, she was the perfect character for Dushku to play on the cartoon or any other Marvel project. And while Dushku herself has since retired from acting, she continues to inspire by example, like the Marvel do-gooder she once brought to life.
Eliza Dushku has retired from acting, but she continues to be an inspiration
We'll just have to imagine who Eliza Dushku's roguish gymnast turned cheerleader Missy from "Bring It On" would've grown up to become, as the now-retired actor is unlikely to reprise the role, should a legacy sequel to director Peyton Reed's hit teen comedy ever happen. (And no, all those non-theatrical "Bring It On" follow-ups don't count.)
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2025, Dushku explained that she went into therapy in 2018 after the one-two punch of her publicly sharing allegations that she had been molested as a child while working on the 1994 blockbuster "True Lies" and suing CBS for firing her from the series "Bull" when she informed the show's creatives about the alleged sexual harassment she had endured on set. With that, Dushku also began a larger journey that culminated in her graduating from Lesley University with a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling (with a focus on addiction, recovery and trauma), on top of getting married, starting a family, and maintaining her sobriety. As she told the outlet:
"I love watching movies and shows now. I just love being an observer. My husband and I spent so much of the pandemic and my pregnancies watching shows and just connecting to whatever we can. It is such a beautiful way to connect with humanity; those cords that are touched when a show is well done. But I don't watch and go, 'I wish I could play that role.' I'm glad it was someone else doing a night shoot and not me."
By the sound of it, then, Dushku is happier and healthier than ever, having already left us with plenty of great characters from her time acting. She-Hulk would commend her.