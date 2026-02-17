Eliza Dushku's Only Turn As A Marvel Character Was Perfect Casting

If one had to name the defining role of Eliza Dushku's acting career, they'd have some fine options. The obvious choice would be Faith; initially presented as a punk rock foil to the more dutiful Buffy in the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" universe, the rebellious vampire slayer gradually evolves into a mature, steadfast heroine in her own right. Alternatively, you could go with Caroline Farrell, aka Echo, on "Dollhouse," another Joss Whedon protagonist who must overcome her demons (here, of the figurative variety) and save the world, this time by employing the assorted skills she's picked up from being literally programmed for her unsettling "job." (There's a reason "Dollhouse" has been compared to Dan Erickson's sci-fi TV sensation "Severance.") Or perhaps even Tru Davies on "Tru Calling," whose dark past similarly complicates her efforts to use her super-powers in the present.

How about Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk? Dushku voiced the Marvel superhero on both "Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H." and an episode of its fellow Disney XD animated series "Ultimate Spider-Man" (which ran from 2013-2015 and 2012-2017, respectively), and her depiction of the Hulk's cousin was as even-tempered and affable as you could hope for. Jennifer also served to keep the action around her feeling lighter even when the stakes were sky-high, like the time that she helped the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. protect the Earth by using ... her roller skating abilities. As someone who contained multitudes and had more to her than meets the eye, she was the perfect character for Dushku to play on the cartoon or any other Marvel project. And while Dushku herself has since retired from acting, she continues to inspire by example, like the Marvel do-gooder she once brought to life.