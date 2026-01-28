Wonder Man Episode 8 Brings Back A Controversial Marvel Villain In A Surprising Way
This post contains spoilers for "Wonder Man."
Betrayal hits Simon Williams/Wonder Man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) square in the face in the penultimate episode of "Wonder Man." Simon's "Wonder Man" co-star and only friend, Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), is revealed to be a spy for the Department of Damage Control (DoDC), casting doubts on the sincerity of this close friendship. We're aware of this secret from the get-go and have been privy to Trevor's change of heart after he realizes that Simon means no harm. While he still negotiates with DoDC agent P. Cleary (Arian Moayed) to prevent going back to prison, Trevor doesn't want to hand Simon over to the authorities, and keeps stalling to that end. Unaware of these nuances, Simon understandably becomes upset, allowing his powers to consume him. Unfortunately, this destroys one of the "Wonder Man" film sets, drawing DoDC's immediate attention.
Episode 8 opens with the expectation that the authorities are closing in on Simon, as he has been classified as an "extraordinary threat." Just before the arrest is made, Trevor calls Simon to apologize, saying that he will be taking accountability for his actions instead of running away. As Trevor hangs up, Simon realizes that his friend has given himself up to the DoDC to save him, having publicly returned as the Mandarin, who was first introduced in "Iron Man 3."
As a refresher, the 2013 "Iron Man" film had revealed that the Ten Rings terrorist, Mandarin, was actually a hired actor named Trevor Slattery (who was manipulated by Guy Pearce's Aldrich Killian into posing as the notorious villain). This plot point was fairly controversial at the time, as some comic book fans were upset that the Mandarin was reduced to a persona as opposed to being fleshed out like a serious antagonist.
Wonder Man makes its Mandarin twist work with a fitting sacrifice
As divisive as Kingsley's portrayal of Mandarin was in "Iron Man 3," his Trevor Slattery takes on new life in "Wonder Man," where he's simply trying to leave the past behind. He's arrested as soon as he lands at LAX, and blackmailed into getting close to Simon, who is enamored by Slattery's deep love for acting. It's worth noting that Trevor was drugged and deluded during his Mandarin stint, and viewed the caricature-heavy portrayal of the character as a flawed acting job, and nothing more. After he was sent to prison, he escaped during the events of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," in which he helped defeat the Dweller-in-Darkness. Keeping Trevor's character arc in mind, the "Iron Man" twist feels earned in retrospect, as it also avoids the source material's stereotypical portrayal of Mandarin as a Marvel villain.
In "Wonder Man," Trevor is desperate to distance himself from this notorious persona, going to any lengths to avoid prison time. But this is also tempered by his genuine attachment to Simon, as he becomes his close friend and mentor during the process. He also becomes the only person to intimately learn Simon's hopes and dreams, along with the secret that he is different due to his abilities. As Simon doesn't have the luxury to flaunt his powers due to the Doorman Clause, his secret is tied to his identity and self-worth, making Trevor's betrayal feel especially pointed. Even though Trevor was coerced into spying, he takes accountability for his actions and embraces the same moniker that doomed his credibility decades ago. Also, the buddy comedy aspect of "Wonder Man" allows this sacrifice to carry meaningful weight, as it allows Simon to live his dreams.
The Wonder Man movie is crucial to Simon's plan to rescue Trevor
Trevor uses the "Wonder Man" movie auditions as a pretext to get close to Simon, but later realizes that the character is terribly important to him. As the layers of Simon's true personality are peeled back, we see a lonely, vulnerable man who keeps everyone at arm's length. At one point in his childhood, Simon's father had taken him to a "Wonder Man" screening that changed his relationship with the artform, which is why Von Kovak's (Zlatko Burić) remake means so much to him. As fate would have it, Kovak also thinks that Simon was born to play Wonder Man, and he is cast in the lead role alongside Trevor, who plays Barnaby. Trevor is recast after he gives himself up as the Mandarin, but "Wonder Man" goes on to achieve great success and makes a star out of Simon.
This achievement helps resolve Simon's core insecurities, as his success proves that his struggles were not in vain and that someone as emotionally isolated as he can also open up. Trevor's sacrifice fuels his determination, and we see him carry out an elaborate rescue mission right after, where he pretends to prep for an upcoming role to get close to a DoDC employee (whom he treats kindly, anonymously leaving him a hefty sum in the bank). Once inside the facility, Simon frees Trevor with his powers, blasting through the roof to fly him to safety. This is in stark contrast to his lifelong attitude towards his abilities, which he has always kept hidden/been ashamed of. This act of heroism might not be a traditional one, but it is meaningful, as it cements his trust in Trevor despite everything.
"Wonder Man" is now streaming on Disney+.