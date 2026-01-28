Wonder Man Episode 8 Brings Back A Controversial Marvel Villain In A Surprising Way

This post contains spoilers for "Wonder Man."

Betrayal hits Simon Williams/Wonder Man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) square in the face in the penultimate episode of "Wonder Man." Simon's "Wonder Man" co-star and only friend, Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), is revealed to be a spy for the Department of Damage Control (DoDC), casting doubts on the sincerity of this close friendship. We're aware of this secret from the get-go and have been privy to Trevor's change of heart after he realizes that Simon means no harm. While he still negotiates with DoDC agent P. Cleary (Arian Moayed) to prevent going back to prison, Trevor doesn't want to hand Simon over to the authorities, and keeps stalling to that end. Unaware of these nuances, Simon understandably becomes upset, allowing his powers to consume him. Unfortunately, this destroys one of the "Wonder Man" film sets, drawing DoDC's immediate attention.

Episode 8 opens with the expectation that the authorities are closing in on Simon, as he has been classified as an "extraordinary threat." Just before the arrest is made, Trevor calls Simon to apologize, saying that he will be taking accountability for his actions instead of running away. As Trevor hangs up, Simon realizes that his friend has given himself up to the DoDC to save him, having publicly returned as the Mandarin, who was first introduced in "Iron Man 3."

As a refresher, the 2013 "Iron Man" film had revealed that the Ten Rings terrorist, Mandarin, was actually a hired actor named Trevor Slattery (who was manipulated by Guy Pearce's Aldrich Killian into posing as the notorious villain). This plot point was fairly controversial at the time, as some comic book fans were upset that the Mandarin was reduced to a persona as opposed to being fleshed out like a serious antagonist.