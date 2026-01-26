Is Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol Canon?

Akira Toriyama's "Dragon Ball" is a cultural institution. It is beloved around the world and is practically synonymous with the entire medium of anime. Son Goku has been the archetypical anime protagonist for the last 40 years, with his spiky hair, cheerful personality, and habit of eating at every opportunity. And yet, despite its incredible reputation, the original "Dragon Ball" run is somehow even better than its legacy would suggest.

After two years, "Dragon Ball" is back with a new anime, which was announced during a special event commemorating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama's manga. "Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol" is a big deal for fans. Even though we just got a "Dragon Ball" anime last year in "Daima," this one is a continuation of the "Super" series that stopped abruptly in 2018. The "Super" series started with a series of movies before expanding to a TV anime and a manga as well. The manga went on indefinite hiatus after the passing of Toriyama in 2024, while the last movie, "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" was a box office hit.

Like many popular action anime, "Dragon Ball" has grown beyond the original manga, which had a definitive ending in 1995. The franchise now encompasses several TV shows and movies, not all of them canon. The announcement of "Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol" therefore raises the question of whether the show will be part of the official canon or not. The short answer is yes, the show is canon. The slightly longer answer is a bit more complicated than that.