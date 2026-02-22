An Important Pluribus Moment Was Hilariously Spoiled By Google Earth

Sometimes shows are spoiled very directly, such as when an actor like Spider-Man star Tom Holland accidentally says something they shouldn't. At other times, they're ruined by something as mundane as Google Earth. Google's historical imagery tool goes all the way back to 1984, giving users satellite-eye views of the world that go back decades. That was more than enough to spoil a surprise in "Pluribus" that was clearly filmed in 2024. August 2024, to be specific. I'm talking about the "Come Back" sequence from season 1, episode 7.

For those who need a refresher, the event comes when the hivemind abandons the area around Carol's (Rhea Seehorn) house after she gives Zosia (Karolina Wydra) a truth serum to force her to talk about the humanity-uniting event. This isolation leads to Carol finally inviting the hivemind back (via Zosia) by painting a giant "Come Back" sign on the cul-de-sac outside her home.

That sign? Yeah, you can see it on Google Earth if you go to the right point in the past. Here's the spoiler if you're interested in taking a look for yourself. Note the date: August 30, 2024.

This was a true spoiler in the sense that it was discovered before the episode aired. The screenshot was first shared on December by Reddit user Jjhend, who was inspired to go hunting for satellite imagery after learning that creator Vince Gilligan had an entire cul-de-sac built from scratch just for the show. Decider shared the image on December 5, accelerating the reveal a full seven days before the episode came out.