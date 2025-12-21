5 Best Pluribus Fan Theories We Hope Come True

Perhaps the least surprising twist in a hive mind story would be the revelation that the hive has been evil all along. However, instead of making the Others a hostile species like the Body Snatchers or the Borg, "Pluribus" could get away with this with a very simple tweak on the premise: By making the hive mind an alien weapon.

In this scenario, the RNA-altering mystery message from the planet Kepler-22b would be less of a gift to humanity (as well as whatever other directions the planet was casting its transmission) and more of a weapon of mass destruction. We already know that the Joining has caused hundreds of millions of casualties. The Others are so thoroughly averse to taking animal or plant lives that they're forced to turn dead bodies into a protein product just to survive, and are at serious risk of starving to death. In other words, the hive mind may be blissful but it has also all but doomed humanity. If we approach the situation with the assumption that the Joining was a weapon intended to destroy the planet's most advanced species, it all tracks surprisingly well.

The real question here is why the senders of the signal would do that. Unless they have faster than light travel at their disposal, it'd take a hot minute for them to reach Earth and claim it as its now-dominant species — after all, Kepler-22b is 635 light years from Earth. Then again, maybe they're simply playing the long game, casting their RNA virus nets all across space and waiting for some poor planet with sufficient technology to bite.