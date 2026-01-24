Billy Bob Thornton's Gritty Crime Thriller With Dwayne Johnson Is A Hidden Gem On Paramount+
Billy Bob Thornton may have been shocked that "Landman" became so popular, but the Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker's success in the Taylor Sheridan-created oil industry drama is very real. With Thornton's name on everyone's lips, fans are no doubt interested to see more of his work. Fortunately, they're spoiled for choice; from Thornton's lesser-known works as a screenwriter to his Golden Globe-winning role in a legal drama series that's perfect for "Landman" fans, there's plenty of quality Thornton stuff to go around.
If you happen to have Paramount+, one interesting Thornton role is just a click away — and it pits him against none other than Dwayne Johnson himself. George Tillman Jr.'s 2010 action thriller "Faster" is a high-impact three-way chase. As a movie, it's far closer to Johnson's 2010s action fare than Thornton's nuance, but the setting only adds an interesting twist to the "Landman" star's characteristic intensity.
Faster is a revenge thriller with a side order of mystery
"Faster" stars Dwayne Johnson as ex-con Jimmy "Driver" Cullen. After being released from prison, he immediately acquires a list of people who have wronged him and sets out to take care of them. Billy Bob Thornton and Carla Gugino play a pair of detectives who are tracking Driver down, while Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays an enigmatic assassin attempting to stop the hulking avenger in his tracks. Of course, nothing is quite as simple as it seems, and the characters' true allegiances are slowly revealed as the movie progresses.
"Faster" is no cinematic masterpiece by any stretch of the imagination, but it's a perfectly entertaining thriller with enough mystery vibes to keep the viewer hooked. It also benefits from a surprisingly stacked cast — along with all the aforementioned names, expect to see actors like Tom Berenger, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Maggie Grace, Michael Irby, and Xander Berkeley in varying capacities. If you're in the market for a fun film with solid performances from Thornton and many others, "Faster" is definitely worth checking out.
"Faster" is streaming on Paramount+.