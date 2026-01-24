Billy Bob Thornton's Gritty Crime Thriller With Dwayne Johnson Is A Hidden Gem On Paramount+

"Faster" stars Dwayne Johnson as ex-con Jimmy "Driver" Cullen. After being released from prison, he immediately acquires a list of people who have wronged him and sets out to take care of them. Billy Bob Thornton and Carla Gugino play a pair of detectives who are tracking Driver down, while Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays an enigmatic assassin attempting to stop the hulking avenger in his tracks. Of course, nothing is quite as simple as it seems, and the characters' true allegiances are slowly revealed as the movie progresses.

"Faster" is no cinematic masterpiece by any stretch of the imagination, but it's a perfectly entertaining thriller with enough mystery vibes to keep the viewer hooked. It also benefits from a surprisingly stacked cast — along with all the aforementioned names, expect to see actors like Tom Berenger, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Maggie Grace, Michael Irby, and Xander Berkeley in varying capacities. If you're in the market for a fun film with solid performances from Thornton and many others, "Faster" is definitely worth checking out.

"Faster" is streaming on Paramount+.