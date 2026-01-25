Before Spider-Man, Sam Raimi Tried (And Failed) To Make Two Superhero Movies

Sam Raimi is back in the horror game with his survival thriller "Send Help," but the filmmaker's love for superheroes hasn't abated. Asked in a Reddit AMA about his biggest problem with superhero movies, Raimi only said: "That they don't offer me more of them!"

Now, Raimi has gotten to adapt not one but two of his favorite characters. He famously brought Spider-Man to the big screen, and in 2022, he stepped up to take over "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," delivering a Marvel Studios picture that still felt like a Sam Raimi movie with horror-comedy flourishes. But Raimi wants to do more.

Raimi's first superhero movie was one of his own creations: 1990's "Darkman," an ahead-of-its-time movie starring scarred scientist Dr. Peyton Westlake/Darkman (Liam Neeson). The bandaged Darkman uses synthetic flesh to disguise himself and battle gangsters. But Raimi only made "Darkman" because he couldn't secure the rights to the Shadow, the 1930s pulp hero. Raimi made another attempt at a Shadow movie in the 2010s, but it went nowhere.

The Shadow, a star of pulp novels and radio dramas, disguises himself with a black fedora, red scarf, and long coat as he stalks criminals; he is said to know the "evil [that] lurks in men's hearts" and stalks the night to snuff it out. The Shadow is basically the original Batman (they've even crossed over) — no surprise the Caped Crusader is another character on Raimi's wishlist.

In an interview with MovieWeb, he said, "I love Batman. I tried to make a Batman film. I couldn't get the rights." That bad fortune is a loss not just for Raimi, but for Batman fans everywhere.