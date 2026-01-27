Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Has A Post-Credits Scene Most Fans Missed

/Film has previously instructed readers on how to ethically watch Chris Columbus' 2001 fantasy film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" without putting money into the pockets of the notoriously bigoted J.K. Rowling. One can always watch a YouTube rendition of Brad Neely's hilarious spoof commentary track "Wizard People, Dear Reader." Sadly, Neely never did similar commentary tracks for the remaining ten films in the Harry Potter universe, so those still need to be consumed in other formats. I trust readers to find ways to consume those movies ethically as well.

And if you can, for my money, the best of the extant "Harry Potter" films is the 2002 sequel "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." That film possessed all the warmth and wonderment of the first film, but with a tighter story, a more complex mystery, and the implication that Harry's magical boarding school Hogwarts was full of more mysteries than we could initially imagine.

One of the highlights of the film was a wonderfully smarmy performance from Kenneth Branagh as the dandyish Professor Gilderoy Lockhart, a dashing celebrity author and ultra-powerful wizard in Harry Potter's world. Lockhart was the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts, and while he was confident, didn't seem to know a lot about the Dark Arts. His lessons all went awry, and some viewers immediately began to wonder how was able to keep his job. It would later be revealed that Lockhart was actually a con artist whose successes as a wizard were all false. Rather than achieve anything, he would magically manipulate people's memories, making them forget key events and staging himself as a hero.

We'll get into the film's story below, but Lockhart's ultimate fate was revealed in a post-credits scene in "Chamber of Secrets."