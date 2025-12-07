This Spoof Is The Best Way To Watch The First Harry Potter Movie

Many reading this may feel deeply ambivalent about the ever-widening "Harry Potter" franchise. After all, the first eight "Harry Potter" feature films were all gigantic hits, transforming a deeply beloved book series into a dazzling and stringently faithful string of movies. The first film, Chris Columbus' "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (or "Philosopher's Stone" if you live in the UK) made over $962 million at the box office back in 2001. Kids grew up with the books and with the movie series, merrily getting lost in a deep world of wizardly intrigue. Harry is a brave and resourceful youth who learns he's destined to do battle with Lord Voldemort, the snake-like warlock who murdered his parents. Harry's fine role model for children, and Voldemort, being a race purist, is a notably nasty villain.

But now we have to look at the "Harry Potter" franchise's creator, author/screenwriter J.K. Rowling. It's widely known that Rowling has, for many years, been making anti-trans comments and funneling her vast wealth to back anti-trans laws in England. Indeed, she regularly takes to social media to rant about the evils of transgender people, spewing bigoted talking points and generally being horrible. This has made it difficult to read "Harry Potter" books, and her onetime fans now question the ethics of giving her more money via "Harry Potter" merch and/or book sales.

But there is a way to watch "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" with both fresh eyes and ethically. Comedian Brad Neely once recorded a full-length audio commentary track for the film titled "Wizard People, Dear Reader," which is available on the website Illegal Art. Neely recounts the events of that Harry Potter movie, but in a distracted, near-drunken fashion, getting many details wrong. It's hilarious, and Rowling won't get a dime from it.