Marlon Brando Wanted To Play A Star Trek Villain But Got Rejected For A Valid Reason

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

David Carson's 1994 sci-fi film "Star Trek: Generations" came with a heap of stipulations for its screenwriters, Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga. "Generations" was based in the ultra-successful TV series "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and it already had heaps of fans waiting in the wings, eager to see the adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D on the big screen. Despite this, the producers felt that there was still a mass audience out there who hadn't seen "NextGen" and still, even in 1994, only associated the franchise with Captain Kirk (William Shatner). Moore and Braga were instructed to concoct some sort of time-warp conceit that would allow Kirk to meet Picard (Patrick Stewart), hence "passing the torch" from one generation to the next.

This was frustrating for Trekkies, because as far as they were concerned, the torch was passed years earlier when "The Next Generation" debuted in 1987. More frustrating was that "Generations" also required a villain at the center of the story, which always felt like a contrivance. Moore and Braga invented Dr. Soran (Malcolm McDowell), a scientist who was destroying stars to influence the gravitational path of a magical Heaven-like space ribbon called the Nexus.

When "Generations" was still in production, however, it seems that acting superstar Marlon Brando was briefly orbiting the role of Soran. Stephen Galloway's 2017 biography "Leading Lady: Sherry Lansing and the Making of a Hollywood Groundbreaker," tells the story of the famed producer who, when "Generations" was in production, served as Chair of Paramount. In that book — quoted by Den of Geek — "Star Trek" producer Rick Berman recalls fielding calls from Brando and talking to Lansing about his potential involvement in the project. Lansing ultimately turned Brando down because, well, his price tag was too high.