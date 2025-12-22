Malcolm McDowell Knocked A Star Trek Actor Out Cold While Filming Generations

David Carson's 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations" sold itself on the idea that Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Captain Kirk (William Shatner) would finally be able to meet face-to-face. It was constructed as a "passing the torch" film, ensuring that the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" would be able to pick up, cinematically, where the original "Star Trek" crew left off.

The Picard-meets-Kirk story was mandated by the studio, and so the "Generations" writers contrived a reason to have them meet. The story followed an evil doctor named Soren (Malcolm McDowell) who was destroying stars around the galaxy, aiming to influence the gravitational path of a spatial phenomenon called the Nexus. The Nexus was a free-floating energy ribbon that could scoop up people and deposit them in a Heaven-like nether-dimension where time has no meaning. Soren tasted the Nexus about a century earlier, and he (belonging to a long-lived species) spent the ensuing time trying to get back.

Picard and Kirk, through machinations of the plot, also found themselves inside the Nexus. "Generations" climaxed with the two men exiting the Nexus together and traveling back in time a few hours to confront Dr. Soren on a mountaintop. The grand meeting of Kirk and Picard culminated in a low-level fistfight on a catwalk on top of a mountain on a distant, uninhabited planet. It was a little anticlimactic.

More dramatic is the fact that Malcolm McDowell accidentally punched William Shatner in the face for real. In the most recent issue of Empire Magazine, McDowell talked a little bit about working on "Generations," including the moment where Shatner forgot his fight choreography, leading to an unfortunate facial smack that laid out Kirk on the ground. McDowell was tickled by the incident.