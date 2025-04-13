One Star Trek Generations Fan Theory Will Change How You See The Rest Of The Series

In David Carson's 1994 film "Star Trek: Generations," a mad scientist named Dr. Soren (Malcolm McDowell) has been galavanting about the galaxy destroying stars and wiping out entire planetary systems. His goal is to alter the gravitational fields throughout the quadrant in order to "steer" a free-floating energy ribbon into a nearby planet. The ribbon, audiences learned earlier, was nicknamed the Nexus, as the ordinary rules of time don't apply inside of it, and all points of history happen simultaneously. The Nexus can scoop up humanoid species, and deposit them into a psychic realm of their own imagining, more or less granting their every wish. The Nexus is the "Star Trek" version of Heaven, imagined as a rogue spatial phenomenon. I guess Belinda Carlisle was wrong when she declared that Ooh, Heaven is a Place on Earth.

Soren is ultimately successful, and steers the Nexus into the planet Veridian III, where it scoops him up, along with Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart). Inside the Nexus, audiences see that Picard's version of Heaven is a warm, eternal family gathering wherein he is surrounded by well-dressed children and a wife who loves him. This stood in contrast to Picard's real life, where he just lost his brother and nephew in a fire and was feeling very alone. Although the Nexus is tantalizing, Picard eventually realizes that it's just a fantasy and that he should probably return to the real world, where he can stop Soren from blowing up all those stars.

Picard exits the Nexus, having scooped up Captain Kirk (William Shatner), and he has a fistfight with Soren, stopping his evil scheme. He also, in returning to the real world, learned to grow a little more, understanding that mourning and aging are vital, truthful parts of our lives.

But a fan theory has been floated around the Trekkie community, and can even found explored online. Namely: what if Picard never actually left the Nexus? What if he's been in there ever since "Generations?"