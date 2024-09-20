Patrick Stewart Refused To Do One Thing For Star Trek: First Contact

After the release of "Star Trek: Generations" in 1994, the various "Trek" writers felt a great weight lifted. There were a lot of strange story requirements in place when adapting "Star Trek: The Next Generation" to the big screen for the first time, and writers Ron D. Moore and Brannon Braga bent over backwards to invent a story that fulfilled every mandate. They managed to check every box — original "Star Trek" cast members in the first 10 minutes only, Klingons had to be involved, time travel had to be a plot element — but "Generations" feels scattered as a result. It ultimately served as a "passing of the torch" from Captain Kirk (William Shatner) to Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), which was wholly unnecessary, given that Picard had already headlined his own TV series for seven seasons.

When the time came to write a sequel, Braga and Moore suddenly felt a lot freer. They could construct whatever kind of story they wanted, and bring back whatever villain from the TV show they wanted. It didn't take too long before the writers decided they wanted another time travel story, and they definitely wanted it to involve the Borg. The Borg, a species of soulless cyborgs, had appeared on several episodes of "Next Generation" and terrified audiences with their mechanical ability to assimilate technology, and people, into their collective. It was high time they appeared on the big screen.

Braga and Moore recalled the "First Contact" brainstorming sessions with clarity in the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J.J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross. Braga and Moore recall pushing their minds through various periods of human history, trying to think of a time when the Borg's appearance would be the most devastating. For a hot minute (really a few weeks), Braga felt that a Borg attack in 16th-century Europe would have been keen. Sadly, when the idea made its way to Patrick Stewart, the actor put the kibosh on any medieval dramas, as he heartily refused to wear tights on the big screen.