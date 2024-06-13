Star Trek: Voyager Followed A Gene Roddenberry Rule That Left Little Room For Error

In the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Tuvix" (May 6, 1996), a transporter accident fused the stern, logical Vulcan Tuvok (Tim Russ) with the jolly hobbit-like chef Neelix (Ethan Phillips) into a single being. This new being, who says he's named Tuvix (Tom Wright) possesses memories and personality traits from both Tuvok and Neelix, which is a matter of great consternation from Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and the crew of the Voyager. Tuvix soon finds that he likes his new amalgam personality, finding happiness and agency as an individual.

Soon, however, the Voyager engineers find a way to reverse the effects of the transporter accident and separate Tuvix back into his two constituent beings. Tuvix objects, of course. To do so would mean to murder him. Surely a newly created person has rights just as much as any other member of the crew, and Tuvix would like them to be protected. Notoriously among Trekkies, however, Janeway ordered Tuvix to the transporter room for execution, with Tuvix protesting all the way. Janeway figures that restoring two dead crewmates outweighs the pleas of a living one. Tuvix never returned.

In addition to playing Tuvix, actor Tom Wright also played an alien named Ghrath who disguised himself as a Nazi in the "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode "Storm Front" (October 8, 2004). He also auditioned for the role of Commander Sisko on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Back in 2014, Wright took to Reddit to answer questions from Trekkies. He revealed that "Voyager" had a stringent and difficult-to-follow rule on set that lingered from the days of "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry (who passed in 1991). It seems that, on "Star Trek," actors are not allowed to forget lines or make flubs. Every scene must play all the way through.