If You Liked The Rip, Watch Ben Affleck's Star-Studded Netflix Heist Movie Next

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are at it again, with the duo recently reuniting on screen for the Netflix action movie "The Rip." With a lot of love from critics, it's arguably the first must-see streaming movie of 2026. But what's one to do once the fun is over? Might I humbly recommend another Affleck-led heist movie that is readily available to watch on Netflix that very well might have slid under one's radar several years back?

The movie in question is 2019's "Triple Frontier." Directed by J.C. Chandor, who more recently directed the Marvel disaster that was "Kraven the Hunter," this was a star-studded affair with a very intriguing premise that had been in development for years in Hollywood before Affleck finally helped make it happen. It's also the perfect companion piece to "The Rip." Though by no means the same movie, it can absolutely scratch a similar itch for viewers and keep the party going.

Written by Mark Boal ("The Hurt Locker") and Chandor, it centers on a group of former special operatives who reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. Their target? Millions in cash being held by a drug lord. These unsung heroes, for the first time, are taking on this dangerous mission for themselves instead of their country. But events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, threatening to compromise more than just the life-changing money they're after.

Affleck was joined by the likes of Oscar Isaac ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens"), Charlie Hunnam ("Sons of Anarchy"), Garrett Hedlund ("Tron: Legacy"), Pedro Pascal ("The Mandalorian"), and Adria Arjona ("Pacific Rim Uprising"), making for quite the ensemble.