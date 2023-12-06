A Pedro Pascal & Ben Affleck Movie You May Have Missed Is Seeing A Resurgence On Netflix

The catalyst for the heist in the film is an informant named Yovanna (Adria Arjona), who asks military advisor Pope Garcia (Isaac) for help to smuggle her and her brother out of Columbia. In exchange, she offers valuable intel about drug lord Gabriel Martin Lorea, who has $75 million in cash hidden in his remote mansion in the forest, where he is also camping out. This prompts Pope to gather a group of ex-Delta Force operators for the operation, who plan to keep the money for themselves under the pretext of a government-sanctioned mission. However, once the group reaches the location, things turn out to be more complicated than they had anticipated, as fissures start forming between the operators, who all want the cash for themselves.

What sets "Triple Frontier" apart is its ability to subvert expectations at every turn, as the narrative does not stick to the cut-and-dry format of a conventional heist movie. Some sequences mimic the usual tenets of the heist genre: there's an epic break-in scene followed by the collective realization that the cash is hidden more covertly than they expected, and people ambush each other out of the blue to pursue their ulterior motives. However, halfway through, there are glimpses of a gritty drug drama due to the involvement of the Columbian cartel, and things end with a tense chase sequence that edges toward the territory of a survival thriller.

Beneath all the slick action and break-in montages lies sincere themes about greed, violence, and warfare — however, none of these aspects feel heavy-handed at any point, as "Triple Frontier" succeeds at being a crowdpleaser while tackling something a bit more complex.

"Triple Frontier" is currently streaming on Netflix.