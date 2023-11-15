Netflix's Latest Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget Trailer Reveals A Kidnapping And A Heist Plot

The last time (and only time) Aardman Animations made a sequel to one of its beloved stop-motion animated features, the result was "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon," a pretty charming love letter to classic sci-fi cinema. So the bar is set even higher for "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," the long-awaited follow-up to "Chicken Run." The studio's 2000 riff on "The Great Escape" is still the highest-grossing stop-motion animated movie of all time and, for some animation enthusiasts, remains Aardman's crowning achievement, which is no minor feat. I mean, we're talking about the same studio that "28 Days Later" director Danny Boyle praised for creating "the best action sequence I've ever seen in a film" in "Wallace and Gromit — The Wrong Trousers."

"Dawn of the Nugget" sees the feathered freedom fighter fowl formerly found flocking on Tweedy's Farm living out their dreams of paradise on a lovely island bird sanctuary. But wouldn't you know it, when Ginger and Rocky — who are now voiced by Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi, respectively — have a rebellious daughter of their own named Molly (who's voiced by Bella Ramsey because when you need someone to portray an unruly young upstart, of course you hire the actor who played Lyanna Mormont on "Game of Thrones" and Ellie on "The Last of Us"), the restless young chick sets out in search of adventure, only to be kidnapped and taken to a chicken nugget factory owned by her parents' old nemesis, Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson).

That's right — this time, instead of breaking out of Tweedy's Farm, Rocky, Ginger, and the gang are breaking into Mrs. Tweedy's newly-invented mechanical monstrosity, as you can see from the above trailer for "Dawn of the Nugget."