Birds Of A Feather Flock Together In The First Trailer For Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget
Aardman Animations is one of the most celebrated animation studios in the world and certainly the most celebrated stop-motion studio this side of Laika. Aardman's work has a unique and signature look and feel, which for many outside of Britain has become synonymous with British humor, particularly when it comes to the quaint, low-key vibe, and cartoonish tone of the "Shaun The Sheep" and "Wallace & Gromit" shorts and movies.
This year, the studio has already dived into the galaxy far, far away with a delightful short that brought Wes Antilles back into the story in "Star Wars: Visions." But before they deliver a brand new "Wallace & Gromit" movie in 2024, Aardman is looking back at their feature debut, "Chicken Run."
Both Aardman's most financially successful film and the highest-grossing stop-motion film of all time, "Chicken Run" is a wry homage to "The Great Escape" which sees a group of chickens escaping from a farm. Even 23 years later, the film remains delightfully funny and also rather impressive in scope thanks to its daring set pieces.
Now, the long-awaited sequel, "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," is about to be unleashed. The new trailer gives us a deeper look at the story of the film and the stakes, which are about as big (and also small) as you'd expect from Aardman.
Watch the Dawn of the Nugget trailer
If the first "Chicken Run" was about breaking out, "Dawn of the Nugget" is about breaking back in. The sequel finds returning heroes Ginger and Rocky raising a daughter, Molly, and their lives are as quiet as they could be. During a panel at the Annecy Animation Film Festival, producer Layla Hobart explained that Ginger is now like Ripley in "Alien," a reluctant hero traumatized by what she went through. Still, when a new threat emerges that threatens all of chicken-kind, Ginger will step up to save the day again.
This time, the danger lies in Happy Land, a farm that makes — you guessed it — nuggets. The farm is heavily inspired by James Bond villain lairs, with ridiculous security and over-the-top decor.
"Dawn of the Nugget" is directed by Sam Fell, who previously co-directed "Flushed Away" with David Bowers, and co-directed "ParaNorman" with Chris Butler. The film features several voice actors from the original "Chicken Run," with two big changes. Unsurprisingly, Mel Gibson was not asked back to voice the rooster Rocky. Instead, the character will be voiced by "Shazam!" actor Zachary Levi. Meanwhile, Thandiwe Newton ("Westworld") is voicing Ginger, taking over from Julia Sawalha (who was controversially told she sounds "too old" to reprise her role).
"Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" is set to make its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023, before streaming on Netflix starting December 15, 2023.