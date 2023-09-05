Birds Of A Feather Flock Together In The First Trailer For Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Aardman Animations is one of the most celebrated animation studios in the world and certainly the most celebrated stop-motion studio this side of Laika. Aardman's work has a unique and signature look and feel, which for many outside of Britain has become synonymous with British humor, particularly when it comes to the quaint, low-key vibe, and cartoonish tone of the "Shaun The Sheep" and "Wallace & Gromit" shorts and movies.

This year, the studio has already dived into the galaxy far, far away with a delightful short that brought Wes Antilles back into the story in "Star Wars: Visions." But before they deliver a brand new "Wallace & Gromit" movie in 2024, Aardman is looking back at their feature debut, "Chicken Run."

Both Aardman's most financially successful film and the highest-grossing stop-motion film of all time, "Chicken Run" is a wry homage to "The Great Escape" which sees a group of chickens escaping from a farm. Even 23 years later, the film remains delightfully funny and also rather impressive in scope thanks to its daring set pieces.

Now, the long-awaited sequel, "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," is about to be unleashed. The new trailer gives us a deeper look at the story of the film and the stakes, which are about as big (and also small) as you'd expect from Aardman.