Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget: Everything We Know About The Chicken Run Sequel

Not to cause a panic or anything, but "Chicken Run" — only the highest-grossing stop-motion animated feature film of all time and a stone-cold classic — is getting a sequel. Titled "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," the movie marks the latest collaboration between renowned British animation powerhouse Aardman Animations and Netflix after the feature-length "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" (one of the greatest movie titles ever) and the shorts "Robin Robin" and "Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas," all of which were released in the U.S. by Netflix. To be sure, as complicated as my feelings are about Netflix as a whole, the streamer has become a safe harbor for animated projects from smaller or international studios like Aardman, and for that, it has my gratitude.

Furthermore, Netflix is going all-out to draw attention to "Dawn of the Nugget," even previewing it at the annual Annecy International Animation Film Festival well ahead of its arrival. But will this 23-years-in-the-making sequel have enough thrust to get airborne? That remains to be seen, so here's everything we do know so far.