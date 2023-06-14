Nimona Trailer: Netflix's Slick Comic Adaptation Stars Chloe Grace Moretz And Riz Ahmed

"She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" creator ND Stevenson has given the world some pretty fantastic creative gifts, including his autobiographical collection "The Fire Never Goes Out," co-writing the comic series "Lumberjanes," and the New York Times best-selling fantasy graphic novel "Nimona." Following the success of "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power," it was only a matter of time before another one of his projects made its way from the pages to the screen, and that time is now.

Netflix recently debuted the trailer for the film adaptation of "Nimona," an epic tale about shapeshifting, friendship, facing down villains, and learning how to accept yourself (and others) as is. The film was greenlit under the Blue Sky Studios banner that gave us films like "Ice Age," "The Peanuts Movie," "Rio," and "Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!" That was until Disney shut down the studio following an acquisitions merger.

Fortunately, a savior emerged in the form of Annapurna Pictures and DNEG Animation, who saved the project and brought it over to Netflix. Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, 'Nimona" centers on the adventures of the titular shapeshifter (Chloë Grace Moretz) with a "taste for mayhem," as the official description describes, who must help prove the innocence of a futuristic knight named Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) after he's framed for a crime he didn't commit. Nimona assigns herself to be Ballister's sidekick, and the two work together to clear his name and ... well, cause a little bit of chaos.

The new trailer looks truly incredible, a welcome addition to an already stacked year of remarkable animated feature films.