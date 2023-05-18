Nimona Trailer: Netflix Is Bringing The Queer Sci-Fi Fantasy Adventure Comic To The Screen

Not even the House of Mouse is powerful enough to prevent ND Stevenson's spirited shape-shifting hero Nimona from making her way to the screen.

For those not in the know, "Nimona" is an animated sci-fi fantasy adventure feature based on Stevenson's award-winning comics series that began its life at Fox's Blue Sky Studios all the way back in 2015. However, after acquiring Fox's movie and television divisions, Disney closed down Blue Sky in 2021, at which point "Nimona" was reportedly a mere 10 months away from being completed. Thankfully, much like a knight in shining armor with a mechanical prosthetic arm (more on that to come), Annapurna Pictures and Netflix eventually swooped in to save the film and bring it across the finish line.

We're now a month away from "Nimona" making its way into the public's eye, starting with its premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 14, 2023. The film was written by Robert L. Baird ("Big Hero 6") and Lloyd Taylor ("Spies in Disguise"), with "Spies in Disguise" directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane calling the shots. It also boasts a voice cast loaded with big talent, including Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona and Riz Ahmed as Ballister Blackheart (the aforementioned knight). What's more, early stills from the movie have revealed it's a far cry aesthetically from the formulaic styles of Disney and Pixar, hewing closer to the more experimental animation approaches embraced by DreamWorks and, fittingly, Netflix of late.

For more on that, watch the newly-unveiled "Nimona" trailer below!