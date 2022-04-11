Nimona Saved By Netflix After Disney Scraps LGBTQ+ Animated Film

Now, Netflix announced that it is partnering with Annapurna Pictures to produce the film and release it in 2023. According to a press release, production for the film began early last year. At this time it is unknown what, if anything, changed from the Blue Sky days.

We do know, however, that the cast is still the same. Chloë Grace Moretz will star as Nimona, the shape-shifting teen, Riz Ahmed as Ballister Boldheart, a disgraced knight, and Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin, a gallant knight tasked with killing Nimona.

This is the latest project Netflix has rescued from the oblivion, as the streamer has been exponentially increasing its animation output. Whether it's Oscar-nominated fare like "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," musical comedies like "Vivo," indie films like "Animal Crackers," going all the way back to 2016's "The Little Prince," the streamer has quickly become a powerhouse in the animation industry.

While Disney and Pixar have become creatively formulaic, and DreamWorks is just churning out sequel after sequel, Netflix is filling the space DreamWorks once had as a fierce alternative for animation creators. Just look at their output last year. From "Maya and the Three" to "Arcane," they're giving money and resources to animation creatives to tell stories no one else would make.

Netflix also released the first image of the movie's version of Nimona.

