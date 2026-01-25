Brad Pitt's Biggest Box Office Success Is A Movie Where He Has A One-Second Cameo

According to the website The Numbers, Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt is the 71st biggest earner in box office history. As of this writing, his films — 62 in all, including both lead and supporting performances — have made a collective $9.496 billion at the international box office, putting him just ahead of Tom HIddleston ($9.413 billion) but just behind Orlando Bloom ($9.526 billion). For perspective, the top-earning actor, Samuel L. Jackson, has earned a whopping $28.361 billion at the box office. Keep in mind, however, that Jackson has appeared in many Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, several "Star Wars" films, two "Incredibles" movies, "Jurassic Park," and a few Quentin Tarantino hits. Technically, the highest-earning actor of all time is Stan Lee, as he made cameos in several more MCU movies than Jackson has acted in.

Pitt, meanwhile, has never had a giant blockbuster franchise that he's been regularly involved with, meaning that his almost-$9.5 billion record is all the more impressive; he was able to sell movies on his own star power and the appeal of their varied premises. "Interview with the Vampire," a romantic horror movie, made over $223 million back in 1994. Downers like "Seven," "12 Monkeys," and "Sleepers" were also hits, making $327 million, $168 million, and $165 million, in turn. The mayhem-filled "Iliad" adaptation "Troy" (which Pitt isn't exactly proud of) made almost half a billion dollars in theaters, while the zombie thriller "World War Z" racked up $540 million. Notably, Pitt's monetary number jumped way up in 2025 after he starred in director Joseph Kosinski's "F1," a high-octane car-racing drama that dominated the box office (making $631 million).

Nevertheless, Pitt's highest-earning movie is, in fact, "Deadpool 2," a movie that made $786 million at the box office ... and only features Pitt in a one-second cameo.