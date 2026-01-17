Before Deadpool 2, Brad Pitt Almost Starred In Another R-Rated Comic Book Adaptation

To date, Brad Pitt's amusing blip of a cameo as Vanisher in "Deadpool 2" is his sole onscreen contribution to the superhero movie genre. Okay, that's not entirely true: He voiced Metro Man in the animated comedy "Megamind," but that was a supporting character and a goof on Superman. Still, Pitt's had decades to bring his leading man cachet to strap on the spandex, and he's kept his distance.

There was a time, however, when Pitt was nearly persuaded to take a prominent role in a comic book flick. Unsurprisingly, it was an auteur-driven project that flouted the conventions of the genre. It was also, if its filmmaker could pull together the financing, set to be the most violent and profane superhero movie of all time. The screenplay was an invigorating read: audacious, hilarious and tightly structured. Nothing's a sure thing before cameras roll, but this project felt perversely blessed.

Matthew Vaughn and Jane Goldman's screenplay adaptation of Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.'s "Kick-Ass" had the town abuzz in the late 2000s. There was just one problem: No studio would touch it. While the graphic violence and hard R-rated dialogue were a turn-off, the biggest problem was Hit-Girl, a ten-year-old murder machine who's been coached in her lethal trade by her Batman-esque father, Big Daddy.

Realizing he'd need an A-lister for Big Daddy (because the title character, a teenager-turned-masked-vigilante, needed to be a fresh-ish face), Vaughn brought in Brad Pitt, whom he'd worked with on Guy Ritchie's classic 2000 caper flick "Snatch," to work on the film as a producer. His ulterior motive was to cast Pitt as Big Daddy, but this was not to be.