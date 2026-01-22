Starfleet Academy's School Mascots Are References To Legendary (And Not-So-Legendary) Star Trek Aliens

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode 3 ahead.

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" has delineated Starfleet's exploration mission and the Federation's military needs more than ever, as SF Academy has a neighboring school: the War College. Speaking with /Film's Jacob Hall, co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman suggested the war college exists to give SF Academy cadets a rival school for team sports and such.

That's exactly what episode 3 is about, as it focuses on athletics sparking tensions between the schools. (Apparently, the War College's curriculum includes training for a prank war.) It also reveals the schools' mascots. Fittingly, the War College's mascot is a vicious predator, the mugato, while Starfleet Academy's is "Lappy," a lapling — a "defenseless," cat-sized animal with fly-like compound eyes and a nested, Y-shaped mouth.

The fictional sport they're playing, Calica, even involves the mascots. The game is basically a war simulation where players use phasers to transport their opponents into a penalty box. (Think really intense laser tag or a death match in a shooter video game like "Halo," only played physically.) In addition, a player from each team dresses as their mascot and protects an end-of-field target that the opposing team needs to hit. The low-tech mugato and Lappy costumes are fitting, seeing as the mugato and lapling were originally brought to life with a simple ape suit and a puppet, respectively.

Paramount

The laplings debuted in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode, "The Most Toys." There, unscrupulous "collector" Kivas Fajo (Saul Rubinek) owned a lapling, claiming it was the last living specimen of a thought-extinct species. (Either the population has recovered or the Academy hasn't changed mascots in a millennium.) Meanwhile, the Yeti-like mugatos go back to the "Star Trek" original series episode "A Private Little War."