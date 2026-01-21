Fallout Season 2 Repurposes Another Popular Song From The Video Games

"Fallout" season 2 is full of Easter eggs that will delight fans of the video games, especially those who are into their retro musical cuts. With that in mind, players who tuned into Diamond City Radio while adventuring through "Fallout 4" will recognize Elton Britt's "Uranium Fever," which crops up in "Fallout" season 2's sixth episode, "The Other Player."

The scene in question offers some comedic respite following a bunch of dramatic sequences in episode 6. In fact, it arrives not long after we witness Walton Goggins' hideous (but still handsome) Ghoul trying to free himself after being impaled on a metal pole, which is quite uncomfortable to watch. By contrast, the "Uranium Fever" scene depicts a fleeting moment of joy, as Vault 33's Inbreeding Support Group eats cake and dances while Reg McPhee (Rodrigo Luzzi) plays piano. Unfortunately, the group's festivities are eventually interrupted by some unwelcome guards, who reveal that the overseer, Betty Pearson (Leslie Uggams), has rescinded its snack budget.

"Uranium Fever" is the latest retro song from the games to make it into the series, with tracks by Nat King Cole and The Ink Spots gracing previous episodes. That said, how did the old-school classic make it into the "Fallout" universe in the first place?